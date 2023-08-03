Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 3rd:

Panasonic Holdings Corporation PCRFY: This electrical and electronic products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Panasonic Corp. Price and Consensus

Panasonic Corp. price-consensus-chart | Panasonic Corp. Quote

Panasonic has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 4.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Panasonic Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Panasonic Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | Panasonic Corp. Quote

Livent Corporation LTHM: This global lithium technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Livent Corporation Price and Consensus

Livent Corporation price-consensus-chart | Livent Corporation Quote

Livent has a PEG ratio of 0.37 compared with 1.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Livent Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Livent Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Livent Corporation Quote

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC: This company that designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

InterDigital, Inc. Price and Consensus

InterDigital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | InterDigital, Inc. Quote

InterDigital has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

InterDigital, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

InterDigital, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | InterDigital, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Livent Corporation (LTHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.