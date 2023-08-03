Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 3rd:
Panasonic Holdings Corporation PCRFY: This electrical and electronic products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Panasonic has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 4.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Livent Corporation LTHM: This global lithium technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Livent has a PEG ratio of 0.37 compared with 1.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
InterDigital, Inc. IDCC: This company that designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.
InterDigital has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
