Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 31st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC: This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.2% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG: This energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere has a PEG ratio of 0.14 compared with 0.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Dillard's, Inc. DDS: This large fashion retailing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.9% over the last 60 days.

Dillard’s has a PEG ratio of 0.56 compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.