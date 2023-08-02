Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2nd:

Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL: This residential finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus

Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

Toll has a PEG ratio of 0.69 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Toll Brothers Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Toll Brothers Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO: This operator of water production and water treatment plants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price and Consensus

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote

Consolidated Water has a PEG ratio of 2.50 compared with 2.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT: This critical digital infrastructure technologies company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Vertiv has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Vertiv Holdings Co. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Vertiv Holdings Co. peg-ratio-ttm | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.