Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG: This energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere has a PEG ratio of 0.14 compared with 0.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.

Dillard's, Inc. DDS: This large fashion retailing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.9% over the last 60 days.

Dillard’s has a PEG ratio of 0.57 compared with 0.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Equinor ASA EQNR: This explorer and producer of petroleum and related products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Equinor has a PEG ratio of 0.13 compared with 0.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

