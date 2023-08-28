Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 28th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 28th:

Franklin Covey Co. FC: This training and consulting services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Covey has a PEG ratio of 1.81 compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO: This operator of water production and water treatment plants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.4% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Water has a PEG ratio of 2.35 compared with 2.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH: This home and alternate site infusion services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.

Option Care has a PEG ratio of 1.22 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

