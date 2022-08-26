Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 26th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:

TFI International TFII: This transportation and logistics company which identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

TFI International Inc. Price and Consensus

TFI International Inc. price-consensus-chart | TFI International Inc. Quote

TFI International has a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TFI International Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

TFI International Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | TFI International Inc. Quote

Exxon Mobil XOM: This company which explores and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally and operates throughout Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus

Exxon Mobil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

Exxon Mobil has a PEG ratio of 0.32 compared with 0.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Exxon Mobil Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

Equinor EQNR: This company which is one of the premier integrated energy companies in the world, with operations spreading across 30 countries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Equinor ASA Price and Consensus

Equinor ASA price-consensus-chart | Equinor ASA Quote

Equinor has a PEG ratio of 0.13 compared with 0.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Equinor ASA PEG Ratio (TTM)

Equinor ASA peg-ratio-ttm | Equinor ASA Quote

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



