Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 25th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:

Cheniere EnergyLNG: This company which is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas (or LNG) through its two business segments: LNG terminal; and LNG and natural gas marketing, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cheniere Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote

Cheniere Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.14 compared with 0.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote

Perion Network PERI: This global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus

Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote

Perion Network has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Perion Network Ltd PEG Ratio (TTM)

Perion Network Ltd peg-ratio-ttm | Perion Network Ltd Quote

Exxon Mobil XOM: This company which explores and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally and operates throughout Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus

Exxon Mobil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

Exxon Mobilhas a PEG ratio of 0.32 compared with 0.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Exxon Mobil Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Lead to Big Gains for Your Portfolio

The significance of semiconductors can't be overstated. Your smartphone couldn't function without it. Your personal computer would crash in minutes. Digital cameras, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens. You wouldn't be able to use any of them without semiconductors.

Disruptions in the supply chain have given semiconductors tremendous pricing power. That's why they present such a tremendous opportunity for investors.

And today, in a new free report, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most. It's yours free and with no obligation. >>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Perion Network Ltd (PERI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.