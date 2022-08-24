Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 24th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 24th:

Perion Network PERI: This global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers, carries a Zacks Rank #1,(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Equinor EQNR: This company which is one of the premier integrated energy companies in the world, with operations spreading across 30 countries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Equinor has a PEG ratio of 0.13 compared with 0.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hudson Technologies HDSN: This company which is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1,(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

Hudson Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.19 compared with 0.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



