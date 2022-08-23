Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23rd:

Equinor EQNR: This company which is one of the premier integrated energy companies in the world, with operations spreading across 30 countries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Equinor has a PEG ratio of 0.13 compared with 0.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cheniere Energy LNG: This company which is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas (or LNG) through its two business segments: LNG terminal; and LNG and natural gas marketing, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.14 compared with 0.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Scorpio Tankers STNG: This company which is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1,(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100.6% over the last 60 days.

Scorpio Tankers has a PEG ratio of 0.11 compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

