Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22nd:

Dillard's, Inc. DDS: This large fashion retailing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Coansensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.9% over the last 60 days.

Dillard's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dillard's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

Dillard’s has a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared with 0.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof B.

Dillard's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dillard's, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM: This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus

Exxon Mobil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

Exxon Mobil has a PEG ratio of 0.31 compared with 0.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Exxon Mobil Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

Equinor ASA EQNR: This explorer and producer of petroleum and related products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Equinor ASA Price and Consensus

Equinor ASA price-consensus-chart | Equinor ASA Quote

Equinor has a PEG ratio of 0.12 compared with 0.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Equinor ASA PEG Ratio (TTM)

Equinor ASA peg-ratio-ttm | Equinor ASA Quote

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



