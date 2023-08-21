Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 21st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21:

Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH: This company which provides infusion and home care management solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.

Option has a PEG ratio of 1.21 compared with 1.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Terex Corporation TEX: This company which manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Terex has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Franklin Covey Co. FC: This training and consulting services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Franklin has a PEG ratio of 1.83 compared with 1.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

