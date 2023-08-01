Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 1st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 1st:

Panasonic Holdings Corporation PCRFY: This electrical and electronic products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Panasonic has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 4.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO: This franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados has a PEG ratio of 1.56 compared with 2.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PulteGroup, Inc. PHM: This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

