Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 1st
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 1st:
United Rentals, Inc. URI: This building equipment rental company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
United Rentals has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL: This operator of diversified manufacturer of engineered products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
Cralisle has a PEG ratio of 0.86 compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC: This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.3% over the last 60 days.
Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 0.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
