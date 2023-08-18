Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 18:

Shift4 Payments, Inc. FOUR: This software and payment processing solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. Price and Consensus

Shift4 Payments, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Shift4 Payments, Inc. Quote

Shift4 has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 1.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Shift4 Payments, Inc. Quote

Panasonic Holdings Corporation PCRFY: This electronics manufacturer and service provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Panasonic Corp. Price and Consensus

Panasonic Corp. price-consensus-chart | Panasonic Corp. Quote

Panasonic has a PEG ratio of 0.49 compared with 2.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Panasonic Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Panasonic Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | Panasonic Corp. Quote

Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH: This infusion and home care management solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.

Option Care Health, Inc. Price and Consensus

Option Care Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Option Care Health, Inc. Quote

Option Care has a PEG ratio of 1.21 compared with 1.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Option Care Health, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Option Care Health, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Option Care Health, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.





4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.