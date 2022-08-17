Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:

Perion Network PERI: This global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera SQM: This company which produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products and sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1,(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.6% over the last 60 days.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 0.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Exxon Mobil XOM: This company which explores and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally and operates throughout Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.

Exxon Mobilhas a PEG ratio of 0.31 compared with 0.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

