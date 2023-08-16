Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 16th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16:

Shift4 Payments, Inc. FOUR: This software and payment processing solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Shift4 has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation PCRFY: This electronics manufacturer and service provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Panasonic has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 3.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico PAC: This airport management company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Grupo has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 1.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

