Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 16th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16th:

Cheniere Energy LNG: This company which is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas (or LNG) through its two business segments: LNG terminal; and LNG and natural gas marketing, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.13 compared with 0.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hudson Technologies HDSN: This company which is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1,(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

Hudson Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.19 compared with 0.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

National Fuel Gas Company NFG: This New York-based integrated energy company, which has natural gas assets located in the prolific Appalachian basin and oil-producing assets in California, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

National Fuel Gas Company has a PEG ratio of 0.91 compared with 2.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

