Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14:

Shift4 Payments, Inc. FOUR: This software and payment processing solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Shift4 has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation PCRFY: This electronics manufacturer and service provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Panasonic has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 3.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Terex Corporation TEX: This company which manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Terex has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

