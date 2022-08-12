Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:

Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL: This operator of diversified manufacturer of engineered products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Carlisle has a PEG ratio of 0.89 compared with 1.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK: This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.8% over the last 60 days.

Delek has a PEG ratio of 0.17 compared with 0.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Equinor ASA EQNR: This explorer and producer of petroleum and related products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Equinor has a PEG ratio of 0.12 compared with 0.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

