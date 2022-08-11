Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 11th:

Greif, Inc. GEF: This industrial packaging products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Greif has a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared with 1.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG: This energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere has a PEG ratio of 0.15 compared with 0.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC: This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.7% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



