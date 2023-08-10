Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 10th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today August 10th:

Panasonic PCRFY: This company which is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Panasonic has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 4.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico PAC: This company which was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 1.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Terex TEX: This company which is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery and cranes, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Terex has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 0.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

