Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 10th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 10th:

Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK: This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.8% over the last 60 days.

Delek has a PEG ratio of 0.18 compared with 0.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL: This operator of diversified manufacturer of engineered products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Carlisle has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC: This producer of fresh and frozen meat products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim’s Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



