Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 9th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 9:

APi Group Corporation APG: This safety and specialty services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

APi Group Corporation has a PEG ratio of 1.18 comparedwith 2.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This infrastructure solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.08 compared with 1.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL: This branded merchandise retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Burlington Stores has a PEG ratio of 1.16 compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

