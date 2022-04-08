Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 8th:

ConocoPhillips COP: This company which is primarily involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

ConocoPhillips Price and Consensus

ConocoPhillips price-consensus-chart | ConocoPhillips Quote

ConocoPhillips has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ConocoPhillips PEG Ratio (TTM)

ConocoPhillips peg-ratio-ttm | ConocoPhillips Quote

Dow Inc. DOW: This material science company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Dow Inc. Price and Consensus

Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote

Dow has a PEG ratio of 0.28 compared with 1.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Dow Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dow Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dow Inc. Quote

Eni S.p.A. E: This crude oil and natural gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.9% over the last 60 days.

Eni SpA Price and Consensus

Eni SpA price-consensus-chart | Eni SpA Quote

Eni has a PEG ratio of 0.53 compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Eni SpA PEG Ratio (TTM)

Eni SpA peg-ratio-ttm | Eni SpA Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

