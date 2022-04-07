Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 7th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 7th:

Westlake Corporation WLK: This company which engages in manufacturing petrochemicals, polymers, and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus

Westlake Corp. price-consensus-chart | Westlake Corp. Quote

Westlake has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Westlake Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Westlake Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | Westlake Corp. Quote

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY: This company that engages in exploration and development of oil and gas properties carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.2% over the last 60 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Occidental Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

Occidental Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

Target Corporation TGT: This retailer of general merchandise carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Target Corporation Price and Consensus

Target Corporation price-consensus-chart | Target Corporation Quote

Target has a PEG ratio of 0.90 compared with 1.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Target Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Target Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Target Corporation Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.