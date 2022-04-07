Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 7th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 7th:
Westlake Corporation WLK: This company which engages in manufacturing petrochemicals, polymers, and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.
Westlake has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY: This company that engages in exploration and development of oil and gas properties carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.2% over the last 60 days.
Occidental Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Target Corporation TGT: This retailer of general merchandise carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Target has a PEG ratio of 0.90 compared with 1.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
