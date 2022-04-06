Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 6th:

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO: This company which is a franchise of McDonald’s Restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

Arcos has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 0.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ecopetrol S.A. EC: This integrated oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.4% over the last 60 days.

Ecopetrol has a PEG ratio of 0.12 compared with 0.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. HEES: This integrated equipment services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

H&E Equipment has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.