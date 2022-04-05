Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 5th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 5th:

CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE: This commercial real estate services and investment company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

CBRE has a PEG ratio of 1.36 compared with 4.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ecopetrol S.A. EC: This integrated oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.4% over the last 60 days.

Ecopetrol has a PEG ratio of 0.12 compared with 0.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY: This oil and gas exploration and development company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.3% over the last 60 days.

Occidental Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.30 compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

