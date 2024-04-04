Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 4:

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA: This computing and networking solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

NVIDIA has a PEG ratio of 1.21 comparedwith 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PDD Holdings Inc. PDD: This e-commerce platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

PDD Holdingshas a PEG ratio of 0.28 compared with 0.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ultrapar Participações UGP: This energy and infrastructure company carries seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.

Ultrapar Participações has a PEG ratio of 3.48 compared with 7.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.





