Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 4th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research
Published

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 4th:

AGCO Corporation AGCO: This agricultural equipment manufacturing company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

AGCO has a PEG ratio of 1.26 compared with 2.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Vocera Communications VCRA: This company that provides mobile communications solutions to hospitals carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Vocera has a PEG ratio of 0.14 compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI: This retailer of apparels carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.14 compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


