Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 4th:

AGCO Corporation AGCO: This agricultural equipment manufacturing company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

AGCO has a PEG ratio of 1.26 compared with 2.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Vocera Communications VCRA: This company that provides mobile communications solutions to hospitals carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Vocera has a PEG ratio of 0.14 compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI: This retailer of apparels carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.14 compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

