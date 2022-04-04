Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 4th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 4th:
AGCO Corporation AGCO: This agricultural equipment manufacturing company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
AGCO has a PEG ratio of 1.26 compared with 2.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Vocera Communications VCRA: This company that provides mobile communications solutions to hospitals carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Vocera has a PEG ratio of 0.14 compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Capri Holdings Limited CPRI: This retailer of apparels carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
Capri Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.14 compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
