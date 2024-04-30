Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 30th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 30:
Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL: This retailer of branded merchandise carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Burlington Stores has a PEG ratio of 1.06 comparedwith 1.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC: This poultry and meat processing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS: This gas and liquid processing technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Chart Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 1.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
