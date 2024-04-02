Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 2:

PDD Holdings Inc. PDD: This e-commerce platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

PDD Holdings Inc has a PEG ratio of 0.28 comparedwith 0.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA: This computing and networking solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

NVIDIA has a PEG ratio of 1.23 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Ultrapar Participações UGP: This energy and infrastructure company carries seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.

Ultrapar Participações has a PEG ratio of 3.57 compared with 7.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

