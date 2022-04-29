Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29th:

Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK: This leading paperboard packaging solution company which offers a wide variety of products to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus

Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 1.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company peg-ratio-ttm | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

Jones Lang LaSalle JLL: This company which is a leading full-service real estate firm that provides corporate, financial and investment management services to corporations and other real estate owners, users, and investors worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Price and Consensus

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Quote

Jones Lang LaSalle has a PEG ratio of 1.31 compared with 3.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated PEG Ratio (TTM)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated peg-ratio-ttm | Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Quote

ConocoPhillips COP: This company which is primarily involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.2% over the last 60 days.

ConocoPhillips Price and Consensus

ConocoPhillips price-consensus-chart | ConocoPhillips Quote

ConocoPhillips has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ConocoPhillips PEG Ratio (TTM)

ConocoPhillips peg-ratio-ttm | ConocoPhillips Quote

