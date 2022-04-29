Technology

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 29th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29th:

Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK: This leading paperboard packaging solution company which offers a wide variety of products to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus

Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 1.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company peg-ratio-ttm | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

Jones Lang LaSalle JLL: This company which is a leading full-service real estate firm that provides corporate, financial and investment management services to corporations and other real estate owners, users, and investors worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Price and Consensus

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Price and Consensus

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Quote

Jones Lang LaSalle has a PEG ratio of 1.31 compared with 3.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated PEG Ratio (TTM)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated PEG Ratio (TTM)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated peg-ratio-ttm | Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Quote

ConocoPhillips COP: This company which is primarily involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.2% over the last 60 days.

ConocoPhillips Price and Consensus

ConocoPhillips Price and Consensus

ConocoPhillips price-consensus-chart | ConocoPhillips Quote

ConocoPhillips has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ConocoPhillips PEG Ratio (TTM)

ConocoPhillips PEG Ratio (TTM)

ConocoPhillips peg-ratio-ttm | ConocoPhillips Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. 

See them now >>

Click to get this free report

ConocoPhillips (COP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COP JLL GPK

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular