Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 28th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today April 28th:

Marathon Petroleum MPC: This company which is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.0% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Marathon Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.91 compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

Urban Outfitters URBN: This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared with 1.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

Inter Parfums IPAR: This company which is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of a wide range of fragrances and related products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and Consensus

Inter Parfums, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote

Inter Parfums has a PEG ratio of 2.42 compared with 2.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Inter Parfums, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Inter Parfums, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.