Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 28th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 28th:

Occidental Petroleum OXY: This integrated oil and gas company, with significant exploration and production exposure, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 122.3% over the last 60 days.

Occidental Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.18 compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lincoln Educational Services LINC: This company which offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Lincoln Educational Services has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Avis Budget Group CAR This leading vehicle rental company which operates in North America, Europe and Australasia with an average rental fleet of nearly 650,000 vehicles, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Avis Budget Group has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 1.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

