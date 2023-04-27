Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 27th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today April 27th:

Asure Software ASUR: This company which is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.

Asure Software Inc Price and Consensus

Asure Software Inc price-consensus-chart | Asure Software Inc Quote

Asure Software has a PEG ratio of 1.57 compared with 12.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Asure Software Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Asure Software Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Asure Software Inc Quote

Infineon Technologies IFNNY: This company which designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic device, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Infineon Technologies AG Price and Consensus

Infineon Technologies AG price-consensus-chart | Infineon Technologies AG Quote

Infineon Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.81 compared with 7.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Infineon Technologies AG PEG Ratio (TTM)

Infineon Technologies AG peg-ratio-ttm | Infineon Technologies AG Quote

APi Group APG: This company which offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

APi Group Corporation Price and Consensus

APi Group Corporation price-consensus-chart | APi Group Corporation Quote

APi Group has a PEG ratio of 0.86 compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

APi Group Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

APi Group Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | APi Group Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

APi Group Corporation (APG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.