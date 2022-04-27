Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 27th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 27th:



Arcos Dorados ARCO: This company operates as a franchisee of McDonald's with its operations in Brazil, Latin America, and the Caribbean, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados has a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared with 0.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Jones Lang LaSalle JLL: This company which is a leading full-service real estate firm that provides corporate, financial and investment management services to corporations and other real estate owners, users, and investors worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Jones Lang LaSalle has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 3.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Westlake Corp. WLK This global producer and supplier of materials and innovative products company, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.