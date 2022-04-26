Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 26th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 26th:

Lincoln Educational Services LINC: This company which offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Lincoln Educational Services has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ConocoPhillips COP: This company which is primarily involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.7% over the last 60 days.

ConocoPhillips has a PEG ratio of 0.34 compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Occidental Petroleum OXY: This integrated oil and gas company, with significant exploration and production exposure, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 135.9% over the last 60 days.

Occidental Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.18 compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

