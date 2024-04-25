Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 25th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 25th:
AZZ Inc. AZZ: This galvanizing and coil coating solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
AZZ has a PEG ratio of 1.23 compared with 3.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC: This producer of fresh and frozen meat products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.9% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrim’s Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL: This retailer of branded merchandise carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Burlington Stores has a PEG ratio of 1.05 compared with 1.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
