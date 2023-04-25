Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 25th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today April 25th:

Marathon Petroleum MPC: This company which is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 1.01 compared with 1.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Infineon Technologies IFNNY: This company which designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic device, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Infineon Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 7.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Inter Parfums IPAR: This company which is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of a wide range of fragrances and related products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Inter Parfums has a PEG ratio of 2.48 compared with 2.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

