Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22nd:

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. HEES: This integrated equipment services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Quote

H&E Equipment has a PEG ratio of 0.81 compared with 0.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Quote

Cimpress plc CMPR: This mass customizer of printing and related products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Cimpress plc Price and Consensus

Cimpress plc price-consensus-chart | Cimpress plc Quote

Cimpress has a PEG ratio of 1.15 compared with 1.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cimpress plc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cimpress plc peg-ratio-ttm | Cimpress plc Quote

PDD Holdings Inc. PDD: This e-commerce company that operates Pinduoduo carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 18% over the last 60 days.

PDD Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

PDD Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | PDD Holdings Inc. Quote

PDD Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.27 compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

PDD Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PDD Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PDD Holdings Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cimpress plc (CMPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.