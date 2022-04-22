Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22nd:



Lincoln Educational Services LINC: This leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Lincoln Educational Services has a PEG ratio of 0.81 compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

VALE VALE: This iron ore, iron ore pellets and nickel mining company which is one of the world’s largest with a market capitalization of approximately $89 billion, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.

VALE has a PEG ratio of 1.11 compared with 1.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Westlake Corp. WLK This global producer and supplier of materials and innovative products company, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.4% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

