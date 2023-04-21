Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 21st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 21st:
Salesforce, Inc. CRM: This company which provides customer relationship management solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.
Salesforce Inc. Price and Consensus
Salesforce Inc. price-consensus-chart | Salesforce Inc. Quote
Salesforce has a PEG ratio of 1.67 compared with 2.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Salesforce Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Salesforce Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Salesforce Inc. Quote
Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN: This consumer products retailer and wholesaler carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus
Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote
Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Urban Outfitters, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote
Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR: This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.
Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and Consensus
Inter Parfums, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote
Inter Parfums has a PEG ratio of 2.52 compared with 2.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Inter Parfums, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Inter Parfums, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
