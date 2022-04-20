Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 20th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20th:



Lincoln Educational Services LINC: This company which offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Lincoln Educational Services has a PEG ratio of 0.81 compared with 1.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Jones Lang LaSalle JLL: This company which is a leading full-service real estate firm that provides corporate, financial and investment management services to corporations and other real estate owners, users, and investors worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Jones Lang LaSalle has a PEG ratio of 1.32 compared with 3.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Occidental Petroleum OXY: This integrated oil and gas company, with significant exploration and production exposure, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 112.8% over the last 60 days.

Occidental Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

