Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 1st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 1:

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This infrastructure solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.11 comparedwith 1.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ralph Lauren Corporation RL: This lifestyle products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren Corporation has a PEG ratio of 1.20 compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL: This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

