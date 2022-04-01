Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 1st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 1st:

Braskem BAK: This largest petrochemical operation company in Latin America which is among the five largest private companies in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Braskem has a PEG ratio of 0.38 compared with 0.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Valero Energy VLO: This company is the largest independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the United States, it carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Valero Energy has a PEG ratio of 2.04 compared with 2.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

MaxLinear MXL: This company which provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A

