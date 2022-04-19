Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 19th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 19th:



Arcos Dorados ARCO: This company operates as a franchisee of McDonald's with its operations in Brazil, Latin America, and the Caribbean, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 0.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.



BBQ Holdings BBQ: This company operates and franchises barbeque restaurants and blues clubs in various locations in the United States, it carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.5% over the last 60 days.

BBQ Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.87 compared with 0.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.



Avis Budget Group CAR: This company which is a leading vehicle rental operator in North America, Europe and Australasia with an average rental fleet of nearly 650,000 vehicles, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Avis Budget Group has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.







