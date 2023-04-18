Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 18th:

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC: This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 1.06 compared with 1.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK: This company which provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio of 0.36 compared with 1.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

APi Group Corporation APG: This company that provides safety, specialty, and industrial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

APi has a PEG ratio of 0.84 compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

