Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 18th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 18th:
CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE: This commercial real estate and investment management company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.
CBRE has a PEG ratio of 1.26 compared with 3.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Target Corporation TGT: This general merchandise retailercarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Target has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 1.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO: This franchisee of McDonald's restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.
Arcos has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
