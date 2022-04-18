Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 18th:

CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE: This commercial real estate and investment management company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

CBRE Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CBRE Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CBRE Group, Inc. Quote

CBRE has a PEG ratio of 1.26 compared with 3.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

CBRE Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CBRE Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CBRE Group, Inc. Quote

Target Corporation TGT: This general merchandise retailercarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Target Corporation Price and Consensus

Target Corporation price-consensus-chart | Target Corporation Quote

Target has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 1.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Target Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Target Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Target Corporation Quote

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO: This franchisee of McDonald's restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

Arcos has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.