Technology

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 18th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 18th:

CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE: This commercial real estate and investment management company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

CBRE Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CBRE Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CBRE Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CBRE Group, Inc. Quote

CBRE has a PEG ratio of 1.26 compared with 3.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

CBRE Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CBRE Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CBRE Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CBRE Group, Inc. Quote

 

Target Corporation TGT: This general merchandise retailercarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Target Corporation Price and Consensus

Target Corporation Price and Consensus

Target Corporation price-consensus-chart | Target Corporation Quote

Target has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 1.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Target Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Target Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Target Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Target Corporation Quote

 

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO: This franchisee of McDonald's restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

Arcos has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>

Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO): Free Stock Analysis Report

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TGT ARCO CBRE

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular