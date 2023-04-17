Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 17th:

Crocs, Inc. CROX: This footwear and accessories company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Crocs has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 1.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC: This American distributor of health care products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Henry Schein has a PEG ratio of 1.91 compared with 2.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR: This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.

Inter Parfums has a PEG ratio of 2.45 compared with 2.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of b.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

