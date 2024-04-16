Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 16th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today April 16th:

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This company which specializes in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.01 compared with 1.52s for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

AZEK AZEK: This company, which is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

The AZEK Company Inc. Price and Consensus

The AZEK Company Inc. price-consensus-chart | The AZEK Company Inc. Quote

AZEK has a PEG ratio of 1.34 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The AZEK Company Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

The AZEK Company Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | The AZEK Company Inc. Quote

AZZ AZZ: This company which is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world's infrastructure, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

AZZ Inc. Price and Consensus

AZZ Inc. price-consensus-chart | AZZ Inc. Quote

AZZ has a PEG ratio of 1.18 compared with 3.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AZZ Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AZZ Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AZZ Inc. Quote

